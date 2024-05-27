Boldfit expands reach with Blinkit, now available for 10-minute Delivery

Boldfit has announced its latest partnership with Blinkit. This collaboration ensures that Boldfit’s premium products are now accessible for rapid 10-minute delivery across many cities in India.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

- 10-minute Delivery: Customers can now enjoy the convenience of having their favorite Boldfit products delivered to their doorstep in just 10 minutes.

- Extensive Reach: The partnership covers numerous cities across India, bringing Boldfit’s extensive range of products to a wider audience and catering to the increasing demand for quick and reliable access to fitness essentials.

- Premium Product Range: The collaboration includes the delivery of Boldfit’s full spectrum of offerings, from stylish and functional workout apparel to state-of-the-art fitness appliances and scientifically formulated supplements.