            

      Boldfit expands reach with Blinkit, now available for 10-minute Delivery

      This collaboration ensures that Boldfit’s premium products are now accessible for rapid 10-minute delivery across many cities in India.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 1:08 PM
      Pallav Bihani, CEO of Boldfit, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “At Boldfit, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the customer experience. Our collaboration with Blinkit represents a significant step forward in achieving this goal. By leveraging Blinkit’s robust delivery infrastructure, we are ensuring that our customers can maintain their fitness and wellness routines without any interruptions.”

      Key Highlights of the Partnership:

      - 10-minute Delivery: Customers can now enjoy the convenience of having their favorite Boldfit products delivered to their doorstep in just 10 minutes.

      - Extensive Reach: The partnership covers numerous cities across India, bringing Boldfit’s extensive range of products to a wider audience and catering to the increasing demand for quick and reliable access to fitness essentials.

      - Premium Product Range: The collaboration includes the delivery of Boldfit’s full spectrum of offerings, from stylish and functional workout apparel to state-of-the-art fitness appliances and scientifically formulated supplements.

