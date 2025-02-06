Britannia's profit rises 5% in Q3, despite subdued demand in FMCG sector

ADVERTISEMENT
FMCG giant Britannia Industries has announced its third quarter result for the fiscal year 2025 on Thursday. The food company registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 582.30 crore in the October-December quarter FY25, up 5 percent year-on-year basis. In the nine-month period (April-December) FY 25, the company's profit surged to Rs 1,618.73 crore compared to Rs 1,597.61 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Revenue from operation in Q3 FY 25 stood at Rs 4,463.30 crore compared to Rs 4,191.83 crore in Q3 FY 24. Total revenue from operation jumped by 7.9 percent YoY at Rs 4,592.62 crore in Q3 FY25.
On a standalone basis, Britannia's profit increased from Rs 538.36 crore in Q3 last fiscal to Rs 557.13 crore in December FY 24.
Despite the ongoing subdued demand across FMCG categories, Varun Berry, Vice Chairman and Managing Director said the company has achieved strong performance with both "value and volume" growing about 6 percent each on a YoY basis.
"The inflation on key input materials of Wheat, Palm Oil, Cocoa etc. remain on an upward trajectory, which we mitigated through judicious price increases, focused brand investments, and fixed cost leverage, helping us sustain operating margins while maintaining competitiveness," Berry added.
Earlier this week, Britannia's Chief Marketing Officer Amit Doshi stepped down from his position.
“We are grateful for Amit’s outstanding leadership and significant contributions to Britannia. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in redefining marketing efforts for the company and institutionalising new benchmarks. Amit leaves a lasting legacy of impact and will be missed by the entire Britannia team. We wish him every success in his future endeavours," said Rajneet Kohli, CEO and Executive Director, Britannia Industries said.