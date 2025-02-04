Britannia Industries CMO Amit Doshi quits

ADVERTISEMENT
Amit Doshi, who led Britannia Industries as chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position. His resignation was submitted on January 31, 2025, and his last working day is on March 17, 2025.
In his previous role, as the business head for biscuits, creme wafers and salty snacks, he was responsible for delivering sustainable, profitable growth - driving Topline through Brand Equity and Penetration building initiatives, improving Operating income, growing Market Share, and co-creating the New Product Roadmap.
“We are grateful for Amit’s outstanding leadership and significant contributions to Britannia. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in redefining marketing efforts for the company and institutionalising new benchmarks. Amit leaves a lasting legacy of impact and will be missed by the entire Britannia team. We wish him every success in his future endeavours," said Rajneet Kohli, CEO and Executive Director, Britannia Industries
Doshi began his career at Perfetti Van Melle as an area sales manager and then also worked at Lenovo. As the former marketing manager at Britannia Industries, Doshi Led marketing, equity creation & innovation effort in the Health category ('Health for Adults' & 'Kids Nutrition') through a team of brand managers. The portfolio included NutriChoice, Milk Bikis and Innovation program in the Health space.
