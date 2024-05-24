Denver launches new phase of its ‘success’ campaign starring Mahesh Babu

Denver has released a new phase of its ‘success’ campaign, starring the megastar Mahesh Babu. In a time when achievements are given more importance over values, this campaign encourages a shift in perspective, redefining success to be more than just accomplishments. Through his dialogue, “A person’s thinking determines their place in society; success should not go to your head,” Babu urges viewers to reconsider their attitudes toward others and adopt a mindset of equality and compassion.

Saurabh Gupta, MD & CEO of Hamilton Sciences Private Limited, said, “Our latest ‘success’ campaign with the Superstar Mahesh Babu reminds our audience that true success is measured not just by achievements but by the ability to stay grounded and humble. Mahesh showcases this balance, sharing the message that no matter how high we rise, our values and humility keep us rooted. We are proud to collaborate with someone who inspires us to reach for the stars while keeping our feet firmly on the ground.”

Mahesh Babu, talking about the campaign, said, "Perfume is an essential part of grooming, which demonstrates discipline, and attention to detail, qualities that contribute to personal and professional success. However, success is also defined by our behaviour with others. Denver's ‘Scent of Success' campaign aligns perfectly with these values, and I'm honoured to be a part of it."