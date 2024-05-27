            

      Digitas India partners with MoEngage to empower brands to maximize ROI

      The partnership combines MoEngage's AI-powered customer engagement capabilities with Digitas's martech expertise, offering a comprehensive solution to drive business growth.

      May 27, 2024
      Sanjay Kupae, Head Alliances and Partnerships, MoEngage (left) and Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India (right)

      Digitas India has announces a strategic partnership with MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform. This collaboration will empower brands to maximize the return on investment (ROI) from their customer engagement initiatives. Digitas India will now be a part of the MoEngage Catalyst Partner program which helps brands scale at speed.

      “While brands and marketers continue investing in enhancing customer engagement, we recognise that, very often, these large investments are difficult to justify. We believe that the best ROI is possible with the right platform technology and the right depth of expertise. With MoEngage’s robust platform and our extensive martech experience, we are confident of unlocking higher customer value and driving greater return on clients’ investments,” said Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India.

      "MoEngage is thrilled to collaborate with Digitas India to empower brands with AI-driven customer engagement insights and solutions," said Sanjay Kupae, Head Alliances and Partnerships, MoEngage. ‘Together, we're committed to helping brands unlock the full potential of their engagement efforts, driving growth, and fostering long-lasting relationships.”


      First Published on May 27, 2024 3:15 PM

