Duroflex teams up with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as official partner for T20

Duroflex announces its partnership with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the ongoing T20 season 2024 as their Official Sleep Partner. Drawing upon their expertise in sleep science, Duroflex is dedicated to empowering players for optimum recovery by providing them with innovative sleep technology, ensuring ideal rest.

The players will exclusively be using Duroflex’s mattress from their signature Duropedic range throughout the tournament, echoing the recommendation made by RCB captain, Virat Kohli.

The brand aims to replace all recliners in the team’s changing room with Duroflex’s recliners providing the players an ultimate relaxing experience and allowing them to destress.

Duroflex will also be launching an exclusive RCB limited edition mattress along with pillows as a part of this association. A dedicated exclusive space will be set up at the stadium for the fans called the “Duroflex Zone” that will allow them to experience the calming Duroflex touch.

Excited about the T20 season 2024, Sridhar Balakrishnan, CEO Duroflex said, "We are thrilled to join forces with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the T20 season 2024. We’ve always advocated the importance of sleep and continue to champion quality sleep for better recovery. Sleep plays a vital role in the recovery of athletes, and our mission is to provide them with the highest standards of sleep experience. We look forward to supporting team RCB in their journey and are equally enthusiastic about creating memorable experiences for RCB fans throughout the season."

Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said "We are delighted to partner with Duroflex. Look forward to a great season together and build a longer-term association.”