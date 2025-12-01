Dreamfolks to acquire 60% stake in Dubai-based Easy to Travel for Rs 36 crore

Dreamfolks said the acquisition aims to drive geographical expansion, client diversification and technological integration.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd on Monday announced that its Board of Directors approved an investment of approximately Rs 36 crore ($4 million) through a mix of secondary share purchase and primary subscription of newly issued shares, resulting in the acquisition of a 60.24% stake in Dubai-based ETT Solutions. Following the transaction, ETT will become a foreign subsidiary of Dreamfolks.

ETT, a travel and lifestyle services company operating under the brand ‘Easy to Travel,’ had a share capital of AED 50,000, net worth of AED 0.5 million and a PAT of AED 0.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

As per provisional financials for the ten months ended October 31, 2025, ETT reported the share capital of AED 50,000, net worth of AED 0.3 million, turnover of AED 7.6 million, and profit after tax at AED 0.8 million, respectively.

Dreamfolks said the acquisition aims to drive geographical expansion, client diversification and technological integration. The deal is expected to strengthen Dreamfolks’ global lounge services network by combining ETT’s technology stack with Dreamfolks’ platform, expanding its presence across key markets outside India.

The transaction values 50 shares at $80,000 each, amounting to a total consideration of $4 million (approximately Rs 36 crore) for a 60.24% stake in ETT.

ETT, incorporated on April 13, 2023, under the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority, provides access to airport lounges and fast-track airport services through contracts with lounge operators. The company operates across multiple international jurisdictions, including the UAE, England and Wales, Turkey, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 12:03 PM