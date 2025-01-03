            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • in-a-digital-push-tata-motors-commercial-vehicles-drives-past-competition-on-youtube-52219

In a digital push, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles drives past competition on YouTube

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) YouTube channel has clocked 40.8 crore views and 1.32 lakh subscriptions. It has also gained significant traction in key cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Patna and Bangalore

By  Storyboard18Jan 3, 2025 3:09 PM
In a digital push, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles drives past competition on YouTube
In the commercial vehicles category, TMCV leads with 1.32 lakh subscribers (Photo: Moneycontrol)

In a notable shift toward digital engagement in India's commercial vehicle sector, Tata Motors' commercial vehicles division has emerged as the country's leading YouTube presence, amassing over 408 million views and 132,000 subscribers just two years after its channel debut. Tata Motors has become India’s largest YouTube channel in the commercial vehicle category.

The milestone reflects the growing importance of digital marketing in India's traditionally offline commercial vehicle industry, where manufacturers are increasingly turning to social media to reach customers in both urban centers and rural markets.

"This achievement reinforces our position as a leader in the commercial vehicle industry," said Shubhranshu Singh, chief marketing officer at Tata Motors, highlighting the company's strategic pivot to digital platforms.

The channel's success spans major metropolitan areas, with significant viewership in Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Patna and Bangalore. Content is produced in 10 different languages, addressing the country's linguistic diversity – a crucial factor in reaching the country's vast trucking community.

Since its launch, the channel has published 895 videos across 77 playlists, earning YouTube's Silver Play Button award, a recognition given to channels exceeding 100,000 subscribers. The company noted that these figures exclude additional reach through influencer partnerships, which constitute a separate and successful component of their digital strategy.

This digital transformation comes as India's commercial vehicle sector, traditionally reliant on dealer networks and direct sales, adapts to changing consumer behaviors accelerated by the widespread adoption of digital media across markets.

Industry analysts suggest that Tata Motors' success on YouTube could signal a broader shift in how commercial vehicle manufacturers approach marketing, particularly at a time when digital platforms are increasingly becoming important channels for customer engagement and education.

Key achievements at a glance

    Subscribers: 1.32 lakh

    Lifetime Views: 40.8 crore

    Videos Uploaded: 895

    Languages: 10

    Top Cities: Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Patna, Bangalore

    Playlists Created: 77

In the commercial vehicles category, TMCV leads with 1.32 lakh subscribers, surpassing Ashok Leyland (1.30 lakh subscribers), Eicher Trucks & Buses (0.51 lakh subscribers) and Mahindra Truck and Bus (0.39 lakh subscribers), with brands like Maruti Suzuki Commercial and Volvo Truck India trailing behind.


Tags
First Published on Jan 3, 2025 3:04 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Maruti Suzuki's Alto, S-Presso see 190% sales jump in December 2024

Maruti Suzuki's Alto, S-Presso see 190% sales jump in December 2024

Brand Makers

Mahindra Group eyes EV leadership with launch of BE 6 and XUV 9e SUVs

Mahindra Group eyes EV leadership with launch of BE 6 and XUV 9e SUVs

Brand Makers

CRED's contrarian bet: Targeting only India's wealthy in a nation of over a billion

CRED's contrarian bet: Targeting only India's wealthy in a nation of over a billion

Brand Marketing

Adani Enterprises completes $2 billion exit from Adani Wilmar joint venture

Adani Enterprises completes $2 billion exit from Adani Wilmar joint venture

How it Works

64% young dog owners and 60% young cat owners find pets as mental health allies: Report

64% young dog owners and 60% young cat owners find pets as mental health allies: Report

Brand Makers

Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore

Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore

Brand Marketing

Zepto: What kept Indians awake at night (and beyond)?

Zepto: What kept Indians awake at night (and beyond)?