comScore            

      Advertising

      ITC Bingo introduces 3 Korean flavour variants with a new brand song

      To amplify the launch and tap into the K-wave, Bingo! has collaborated with popular South Korean singer Aoora, for a new song – Maeun Maeun, which means Spicy, Spicy in Korean.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 14, 2024 2:30 PM
      ITC Bingo introduces 3 Korean flavour variants with a new brand song
      The new range will be available across all markets in India in convenient and pocket-friendly packs.

      ITC Bingo!’s latest offering Bingo! 2X Hot and Spicy Korean-style chips are all set with its three \ formats – Bingo! Original Style, Bingo! Hashtags and Bingo! Potato chips. Recognising the Indian consumers’ love for all things Korean, from K-drama to K-pop and now Korean cuisine, Bingo! is the first brand in India to launch Korean-flavoured savoury snacks.

      To amplify the launch and tap into the K-wave, Bingo! has collaborated with popular South Korean singer Aoora, for a new song – Maeun Maeun, which means Spicy, Spicy in Korean. The music video has been conceptualised and developed by Tonic Worldwide. This strategic collaboration leverages the immense popularity of Korean pop culture (K-pop) amongst the target audience, creating a wider buzz around the launch of Bingo! 2X Hot and Spicy Korean-style chips.

      The brand is planning 360-degree media campaign to connect with the audience. Bingo! will leverage social media to engage users and generate pre-launch excitement. The brand will tap into the relevant online spaces by being present on K-Pop and Gen Z music lineups across leading platforms like Spotify and YouTube. Bingo! will leverage music channels to organically position the song as an engaging content. Promotional spots featuring the song will be strategically placed across movie, music, and general entertainment channels. The brand has also partnered with approximately 15 influencers across regions, including Korean influencers in India, Indian influencers in Korea and food vloggers, to spread awareness about the new launch

      Today, consumers are increasingly looking to experiment with products and flavours. Research shows that there is a growing interest among consumers to try Korean flavours and engage with Korean culture. According to the Mintel Report, this is more evident among GenZ consumers, with about 30 percent GenZ females  showing interest in new Korean flavours.

      Having identified a gap in the market for a Korean-inspired product in the snacking segment, Bingo! Korean-style delivers an authentic taste experience that perfectly blends the essence of fiery Korean-style flavours with Bingo!’s potato chips.

      Suresh Chand, VP & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods, commented on the launch, "The Korean culture has significantly penetrated in India especially among the GenZ audience. We, too, noticed that our consumers are seeking Korean experiences in snacking. Catering to this demand, we have launched the all new first-of-its kind spicy, tangy Korean-Style Chips in the Indian market. Infused with Korean-inspired flavours tailored to the spice-loving palates of India, we are confident that this range will delight our consumers.”  

      Spokesperson from Tonic Wordwide said, “This collaboration between Bingo and Aoora is twice as spicy.  ‘Maeun’ means spicy in Korean. The new flavour is so spicy that we had to add another ‘Maeun’! As an agency, we are obsessed with the consumer, their behaviour, so when it came to launching a product that is for the GEN-Z, we wanted to do it in their language. K-Pop, is way beyond a music genre for the audience, it’s a part of their culture. The catchy song captures the core essence of the new flavours Korean style. Super excited!”

      The new range will be available across all markets in India in convenient and pocket-friendly packs.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 14, 2024 2:25 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Saffola Oats rolls out a new campaign highlighting diverse snacking moments

      Saffola Oats rolls out a new campaign highlighting diverse snacking moments

      Advertising

      Rasna ropes in actress Tamannaah Bhatia as their new brand ambassador for their new campaign

      Rasna ropes in actress Tamannaah Bhatia as their new brand ambassador for their new campaign

      Advertising

      Mountain Dew's summer campaign kicks off with Hrithik Roshan

      Mountain Dew's summer campaign kicks off with Hrithik Roshan

      How it Works

      IPL advertising deals see delay over unclarity of schedule due to upcoming Lok Sabha elections

      IPL advertising deals see delay over unclarity of schedule due to upcoming Lok Sabha elections

      Advertising

      Virat Kohli features in Blue Star's summer campaign 'Garmi Ki Chhutti' created by FCB Interface

      Virat Kohli features in Blue Star's summer campaign 'Garmi Ki Chhutti' created by FCB Interface

      Brand Marketing

      The strategic use of influencers has emerged as a powerful tool in political campaigns: PolTek

      The strategic use of influencers has emerged as a powerful tool in political campaigns: PolTek

      Advertising

      Amazon Prime unveils video dedicated to the role of women in entertainment

      Amazon Prime unveils video dedicated to the role of women in entertainment