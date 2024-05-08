Kalamandir Jewellers onboards actress Shruti Haasan as brand ambassador

Kalamandir Jewellers has onboarded actress Shruti Haasan as its brand ambassador. Speaking about the collaboration, Milan Shah, Director of Kalamandir Jewellers, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shruti Haasan, a popular actor and a style icon with fans across India and globally, to the Kalamandir family. Her unique blend of talent, style and grace embodies the essence of our brand and reflects our commitment to sophistication and tradition. I am confident that the association with Shruti will inspire our customers and create memorable experiences.”

Commenting on the association, Shruti Haasan said, “I am delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Kalamandir Jewellers. I believe in the power of elegance and individuality and can easily relate to Kalamandir as a brand. They are one of the most popular jewellery retail chains in the country, and partnering with them allows me to express these values and inspire others to embrace their unique beauty.”

The partnership with Shruti Hasaan will enable Kalamandir Jewellers to forge a stronger consumer trust and brand loyalty and build further on its legacy of over 37 years.