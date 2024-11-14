            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • kl-rahul-backed-fitness-brand-boldfit-secures-inr-110-crore-in-series-a-funding-47423

      KL Rahul backed fitness brand Boldfit secures INR 110 crore in Series-A funding

      The fresh capital aims to accelerate Boldfit’s product innovation, broaden its market footprint, and strengthen its mission to build a distinctly Indian fitness brand in a market largely led by international players.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 14, 2024 1:43 PM
      KL Rahul backed fitness brand Boldfit secures INR 110 crore in Series-A funding
      In a market dominated by foreign fitness brands, Boldfit has carved a space for itself by focusing on accessible, high-quality fitness products tailored to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

      Boldfit, a fast-growing Indian fitness brand endorsed by cricketer KL Rahul, has raised INR 110 crore in Series-A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP).

      This significant capital infusion is aimed at strengthening Boldfit's product development and brand expansion as it pursues its goal of becoming India's largest homegrown fitness brand.

      In a market dominated by foreign fitness brands, Boldfit has carved a space for itself by focusing on accessible, high-quality fitness products tailored to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

      Addressing industry challenges such as inconsistent product quality and limited access to reliable fitness gear, Boldfit's portfolio spans affordable, dependable fitness equipment that resonates with India's burgeoning fitness-conscious population.

      Pallav Bihani, Founder of Boldfit, emphasized the importance of the partnership with BVP, noting, "This investment from Bessemer Venture Partners is a powerful endorsement of Boldfit’s vision to lead India’s fitness revolution. With this support, we’re ready to take the next big leap in our journey, delivering world-class products that inspire millions of people to lead healthier, more active lives. Boldfit is committed to setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in fitness, making it accessible to every fitness enthusiast across the country."

      Cricketer and Boldfit investor KL Rahul also expressed enthusiasm for the brand’s future, saying, "This funding is a strong step forward for Boldfit, driving advancement in fitness for today’s India. Excited to see how Boldfit brings in the best for wellness with this momentum."

      Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, shared his thoughts on the partnership: "We believe sports and fitness is a rapidly growing market in India, and Boldfit has emerged as an early leader in the space with its strong focus on product quality, holistic distribution, and brand partnerships. We’re excited to partner with Pallav and the team in their next stage of growth."


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 14, 2024 1:43 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Reliance and Disney complete transaction to form JV; Nita M. Ambani to be Chairperson

      Reliance and Disney complete transaction to form JV; Nita M. Ambani to be Chairperson

      Brand Marketing

      Pankaj Tripathi chosen as brand ambassador for Madhya Pradesh Tourism

      Pankaj Tripathi chosen as brand ambassador for Madhya Pradesh Tourism

      Brand Marketing

      AMD confirms layoffs amid mixed Q3 earnings, impacting 4% of workforce

      AMD confirms layoffs amid mixed Q3 earnings, impacting 4% of workforce

      Brand Marketing

      87 percent singles experienced positives of dating this year: Bumble

      87 percent singles experienced positives of dating this year: Bumble

      Brand Marketing

      CCI plans to approach Supreme Court to resolve legal impasse in Amazon-Flipkart anti-trust case

      CCI plans to approach Supreme Court to resolve legal impasse in Amazon-Flipkart anti-trust case

      Brand Marketing

      Wilson & Hughes revives Cox & Kings, focusing on modern travel solutions

      Wilson & Hughes revives Cox & Kings, focusing on modern travel solutions

      Brand Marketing

      RK Swamy's net profit declines by 62% to Rs 2.13 crore in Q2 FY25

      RK Swamy's net profit declines by 62% to Rs 2.13 crore in Q2 FY25