KL Rahul backed fitness brand Boldfit secures INR 110 crore in Series-A funding

Boldfit, a fast-growing Indian fitness brand endorsed by cricketer KL Rahul, has raised INR 110 crore in Series-A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP).

This significant capital infusion is aimed at strengthening Boldfit's product development and brand expansion as it pursues its goal of becoming India's largest homegrown fitness brand.

In a market dominated by foreign fitness brands, Boldfit has carved a space for itself by focusing on accessible, high-quality fitness products tailored to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

Addressing industry challenges such as inconsistent product quality and limited access to reliable fitness gear, Boldfit's portfolio spans affordable, dependable fitness equipment that resonates with India's burgeoning fitness-conscious population.

Pallav Bihani, Founder of Boldfit, emphasized the importance of the partnership with BVP, noting, "This investment from Bessemer Venture Partners is a powerful endorsement of Boldfit’s vision to lead India’s fitness revolution. With this support, we’re ready to take the next big leap in our journey, delivering world-class products that inspire millions of people to lead healthier, more active lives. Boldfit is committed to setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in fitness, making it accessible to every fitness enthusiast across the country."

Cricketer and Boldfit investor KL Rahul also expressed enthusiasm for the brand’s future, saying, "This funding is a strong step forward for Boldfit, driving advancement in fitness for today’s India. Excited to see how Boldfit brings in the best for wellness with this momentum."