McKinsey acquires ET Medialabs, a leader in customer-centric digital marketing

McKinsey has acquired ET Medialabs (ETML), a performance marketing and analytics agency.

In a statement, McKinsey said, "We are excited to announce that ET Medialabs (ETML), India’s leading performance marketing and analytics agency, will be joining McKinsey. Sixty colleagues from India with deep analytics expertise, proprietary technology, and proven methodologies will further strengthen McKinsey’s Digital Marketing Operations and Technology (DMOT) capabilities. With ETML, we now have over 200 digital marketing analysts, performance marketers, and data scientists across two global hubs in Asia and Latin America."

“Customer first is core to our DNA,” says Raghav Kansal, founder of ETML. This unwavering focus on customers is what Raghav attributes to the company’s success in just the last decade. “It’s a value we immediately felt was shared by McKinsey and deeply embedded in their culture,” he adds.

Succeeding in this arena demands a new digital marketing muscle that blends digital marketing expertise, tech-enabled capabilities, and a new operating model. “To keep that muscle strong, rigorous performance management is a critical lever to driving any growth transformation, and it significantly enhances our ability to deliver rapid impact for our clients,” says Vincent Cremers, a McKinsey senior partner and a leader of McKinsey’s Growth, Marketing & Sales Practice. “That is where ETML, with its technical expertise in digital marketing-led scale-up and optimizing marketing spend, comes in.”

ETML has driven growth for scale-ups, unicorns, and multinationals, offering capabilities ranging from reducing ad waste to optimizing budgets and campaign impact time.