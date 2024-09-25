Meta eyes India for business growth with WhatsApp updates, says VP Sandhya Devanathan

ADVERTISEMENT
At WhatsApp's Business Summit in India, Storyboard18 had the opportunity to speak with Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President for Meta India, about the company’s strategies and vision for the Indian market.
Devanathan outlined Meta's focus on empowering businesses, both large and small, through innovative tools and platforms like WhatsApp.
She highlighted Meta’s commitment to supporting business growth in India, emphasizing that business messaging is a key driver not only for Meta but also for the growth of businesses across the country.
Devanathan further explained that Meta sees India as a crucial hub for innovation, and plans to continue investing in cutting-edge products to help businesses connect and thrive in the digital era.
With India being one of Meta’s most important markets, the company’s focus is set on delivering new features for WhatsApp that can drive significant business opportunities and support long-term growth.