Meta fined by Turkey for defying content restrictions on Facebook and Instagram

The tech giant faces significant penalties for resisting Turkey's demands to limit content amid ongoing political tensions.

By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2025 1:27 PM
In a statement, Meta said, "We pushed back on requests from the Turkish government to restrict content that is clearly in the public interest, and have been fined by them as a consequence.

Meta has been hit with a hefty fine by the Turkish government after it resisted demands to restrict content on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, as per reports by AP.

The Turkish authorities have increasingly cracked down on social media platforms, particularly in the wake of protests triggered by the arrest of Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

The company, however, did not disclose the exact amount of the fine, only describing it as "substantial." Meta also refrained from providing specifics on which content was targeted for restriction.

Turkey’s government has been tightening its grip on online speech in recent years, with increasing attempts to control digital platforms.

Following Imamoglu’s arrest on March 19, mass protests erupted, leading to widespread censorship efforts. Social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), were temporarily blocked, with over 700 X accounts, many belonging to journalists, media outlets, and student groups, being suspended for allegedly inciting unrest.


