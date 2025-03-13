Minimalist to expand across 20,000 Stores as HUL partnership boosts growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Premium skincare brand Minimalist is set to expand its offline presence significantly, leveraging the extensive retail network of Hindustan Unilever (HUL). HUL is in the process of acquiring a 90.5% stake in Minimalist for ₹3,000 crore, subject to regulatory approvals. This partnership is expected to accelerate Minimalist’s growth, increasing its retail footprint from 2,000 to 20,000 stores across India within the next two years.
Mohit Yadav, Co-Founder and CEO of Minimalist, highlighted how HUL’s retail expertise will be instrumental in scaling the brand’s presence. He noted that HUL’s established on-ground teams and data-driven insights will allow Minimalist to expand at a much faster pace. What previously took 12 to 18 months to accomplish can now be scaled tenfold with greater efficiency, he said.
Beyond India, Minimalist is also looking to enter international markets more quickly. Establishing new partnerships and distribution channels typically takes several months, but HUL’s global reach will help the brand navigate these expansions with ease. With HUL’s presence in many international markets, Minimalist now has easier access to the right distribution networks, Yadav explained.
The partnership will also allow Minimalist to tap into HUL’s advanced research and development facilities for product innovation, clinical studies, and ingredient evaluation. Additionally, HUL’s experience in managing global beauty brands such as Paula’s Choice will provide valuable insights into market strategy and consumer trends.
Despite the acquisition, Minimalist will continue to operate independently within HUL’s framework. Yadav emphasised that both companies agreed Minimalist should maintain its current strategy and approach. He confirmed that while ownership has changed, the brand will continue to run autonomously, with its leadership team retaining full operational control.
With HUL’s support, Minimalist aims to establish itself as a leading player in both domestic and international skincare markets, strengthening its retail presence and product offerings.