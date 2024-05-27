            

      Mygate partners with ACKO to deliver smarter insurance to 4mn households

      Mygate has also introduced the ‘auto insurance reminder’ feature which will enhance the overall customer experience on the app and enable users to benefit from the vast variety of protection offerings.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 4:15 PM
      To further strengthen the partnership, the companies will look at expanding the product offerings beyond motor insurance, adding health and life insurance to the portfolio with solutions such as Outpatient Department (OPD) covers and RWA liability insurance.

      Mygate, a living experience tech company, has recently received its aggregator license from the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to make insurance policies available to its users. This follows the strategic partnership that Mygate entered with ACKO, the tech-first insurer.

      Through this partnership, both companies endeavor to deliver intelligent digital protection solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the 4 million households on the Mygate app. By integrating ACKO’s insurance services into its platform, Mygate aims to bring insurance closer to home, making it hassle-free and easily accessible to its users. To begin with, the partnership will enable Mygate users looking to opt for car insurance to have easy access to policies at exclusive prices, timely reminders for renewal, and instant paperless claims.

      To further strengthen the partnership, the companies will look at expanding the product offerings beyond motor insurance, adding health and life insurance to the portfolio with solutions such as Outpatient Department (OPD) covers and RWA liability insurance. This will provide holistic insurance solutions powered by ACKO to the Mygate ecosystem.

      Abhishek Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Mygate, said, “Our commitment to improving living experience via technology is strengthened by the ability to offer tailor-made insurance for the gated community residents. We are already seeing a very positive reception to the launch and availability of car insurance via the Mygate app, and are excited to uncover what the future holds, as we continue to bolster this partnership and innovate with ACKO."

      "At ACKO, it’s our constant endeavor to create for the customer. Together with Mygate, we are working at redefining protection beyond auto insurance, and trying to solve for every aspect of the customers’ lives with our holistic approach. This partnership will help us leverage the potential of our tailor-made solutions and establish us as an integral part of the everyday lives of many million households,” said Animesh Das, CEO, ACKO General Insurance.


