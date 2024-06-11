            

      NueGo partners with Bollywood film 'Chandu Champion' starring Kartik Aaryan

      NueGo is offering an exclusive 10 percent discount on all routes using the code "CHAMPION".

      This limited time offer, valid until 30th June 2024, provides eco-conscious travellers with a fantastic opportunity to enjoy eco-friendly intercity travel at a discounted rate. (Image sourced via Forbes India)

      GreenCell Mobility's NueGo has announced its partnership with Bollywood movie “Chandu Champion”, featuring Kartik Aaryan. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. 

      NueGo is offering an exclusive 10 percent discount on all routes. One can avail this offer by using the code "CHAMPION" when booking through the NueGo App and Website (www.nuego.in). This limited time offer, valid until 30th June 2024, provides eco-conscious travellers with a fantastic opportunity to enjoy eco-friendly intercity travel at a discounted rate.

      Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility said, “Our partnership with "CHANDU CHAMPION" is special, merging our sustainable travel efforts with an inspiring tale of overcoming challenges. NueGo also believes in pushing limits and making a difference. Our electric buses transform travel by promoting inclusivity and environmental care. We champion the idea of never giving up and envisioning a future where every trip embodies progress and hope. Join us in our mission for a greener, better future.”

      NueGo's extensive reach spans over 100 cities nationwide, offering a travel experience prioritising safety and sustainability. With a seamless booking process and premium amenities, NueGo ensures passengers not only reach their destination but also enjoy peace of mind throughout their journey.


      First Published on Jun 11, 2024 5:58 PM

