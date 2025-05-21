            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • ranveer-singh-backed-superyou-launches-high-protein-chips-eyes-rs-25000-cr-snack-market-66666

Ranveer Singh-backed SuperYou launches high-protein chips, eyes Rs 25,000 Cr snack market

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Biyani said the launch targets a significant gap in the snacking category — the absence of genuinely nutritious, protein-rich options.

By  Storyboard18May 21, 2025 11:20 AM
Ranveer Singh-backed SuperYou launches high-protein chips, eyes Rs 25,000 Cr snack market
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, SuperYou's Biyani said the launch targets a significant gap in the snacking category — the absence of genuinely nutritious, protein-rich options.

SuperYou, the protein-forward food brand co-founded by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani, has entered India’s massive ₹25,000 crore chips and savouries market with the launch of its new high-protein chips.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Biyani said the launch targets a significant gap in the snacking category — the absence of genuinely nutritious, protein-rich options. “India loves its snacking, but there aren’t many better-for-you options,” he said, emphasizing the brand’s mission to make protein a daily dietary staple.

The new chips, available from May 20, will be sold in 40-gram packs priced at ₹50, each offering 10 grams of protein, 3 grams of fibre, zero added sugar, no palm oil, and just 165 calories per pack.

SuperYou’s distribution strategy includes quick commerce platforms, modern retail, and general trade. The products will be available across Reliance Retail, 7-Eleven, Relay, vending machines, and over 10,000 retail stores in the coming months.

The move marks a bold play in India’s crowded snack aisle, positioning SuperYou as a disruptor aiming to blend taste with functional nutrition — a space gaining traction among urban, health-conscious consumers.


Tags
First Published on May 21, 2025 11:20 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Zydus Wellness unveils new corporate brand identity

Zydus Wellness unveils new corporate brand identity

How it Works

Travel industry pushes 'Chalo Kashmir' campaign to revive tourism in J&K

Travel industry pushes 'Chalo Kashmir' campaign to revive tourism in J&K

Brand Marketing

Renault seeks CCI nod to buy Nissan’s stake in Indian manufacturing

Renault seeks CCI nod to buy Nissan’s stake in Indian manufacturing

Brand Marketing

Zepto responds to labour law violation allegations in Delhi; initiates full audit of RMP

Zepto responds to labour law violation allegations in Delhi; initiates full audit of RMP

Brand Marketing

Google I/O 2025: AI Upgrades, Premium Plans, and Smart Glasses Take Center Stage

Google I/O 2025: AI Upgrades, Premium Plans, and Smart Glasses Take Center Stage

Brand Marketing

Microsoft unveils vision for “Agentic” future of AI at Build 2025

Microsoft unveils vision for “Agentic” future of AI at Build 2025

Brand Marketing

AI surge, human cost: Thousands of jobs lost in 2025 as layoffs accelerate

AI surge, human cost: Thousands of jobs lost in 2025 as layoffs accelerate