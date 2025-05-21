Ranveer Singh-backed SuperYou launches high-protein chips, eyes Rs 25,000 Cr snack market

ADVERTISEMENT
SuperYou, the protein-forward food brand co-founded by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani, has entered India’s massive ₹25,000 crore chips and savouries market with the launch of its new high-protein chips.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Biyani said the launch targets a significant gap in the snacking category — the absence of genuinely nutritious, protein-rich options. “India loves its snacking, but there aren’t many better-for-you options,” he said, emphasizing the brand’s mission to make protein a daily dietary staple.
The new chips, available from May 20, will be sold in 40-gram packs priced at ₹50, each offering 10 grams of protein, 3 grams of fibre, zero added sugar, no palm oil, and just 165 calories per pack.
SuperYou’s distribution strategy includes quick commerce platforms, modern retail, and general trade. The products will be available across Reliance Retail, 7-Eleven, Relay, vending machines, and over 10,000 retail stores in the coming months.
The move marks a bold play in India’s crowded snack aisle, positioning SuperYou as a disruptor aiming to blend taste with functional nutrition — a space gaining traction among urban, health-conscious consumers.