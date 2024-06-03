            

      Regional audio content platform KukuFM unveils new animated character

      This six-part ad film series created by Studio Eeksauru showcases the strategic positioning of the dynamic character, capturing the brand's catchphrase, "Kya baat hai!"

      By  Storyboard18Jun 3, 2024 1:11 PM
      The media planning and buying for the campaign is done by Madison Media Omega to drive awareness and develop deep engagement among Telugu listenes across the state.

      KukuFM, a homegrown platform for regional audio content, spanning across 8 Indian languages and two international languages, has unveiled its new animated character through a series of Telugu language ad films.

      This six-part ad film series created by Studio Eeksauru showcases the strategic positioning of the dynamic character, capturing the brand's catchphrase, "Kya baat hai!". Kuku, the new animated character, guides listeners on an educational and entertaining journey that resonates with diverse audiences.

      "Our vision is to build a truly wholesome brand that reaches every household", says Durgesh Nandan, Head of Brand Marketing; Growth at KukuFM. He further adds "Our product is consumed alone, and our brand personality is magician, hence we thought of creating a magical world of Kuku users. They are able to experience what others can't, introducing a character which is only visible to Kuku users, communicates that well. We developed this in record time, and it has been absolute fun. We are thrilled to share the outcome.”

      Suresh Eriyat, founder of Studio Eeksaurus, added, "The idea to have a character onboard is to build a face to the audio brand, and not needing a dependency on any celebrity. KukuFM is a magical brand, and the character we built will ensure this magic stays alive and more! We had a blast working on the project. It was very refreshing, as we saw all stakeholders work on the same table from day one. Decision-making was quick, and our team loved bringing this magical script to life. It's these kinds of projects that truly showcase the synergy possible in creative collaborations.”

      Nilima Eriyat, creative producer at Studio Eeksaurus, comments, "It has been an exhilarating experience to see this character come to life and integrate into KukuFM’s dynamic narrative. This campaign is set to redefine engagement in the digital content landscape."

      The media planning and buying for the campaign is done by Madison Media Omega to drive awareness and develop deep engagement among Telugu listenes across the state.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 3, 2024 1:11 PM

