Tata IPL 2024: Waaree Energies joins as Delhi Capitals' associate sponsor

Waaree Energies Limited ("Company”), a manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023, announced that it has joined hands with the franchise cricket team Delhi Capitals as an associate sponsor, ahead of the upcoming 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The brand logo will be positioned on the non-lead trouser of the team’s jersey.

Through this sponsorship agreement, the company aims to leverage the popularity and reach of the much-awaited cricketing event to amplify awareness of solar energy solutions among a diverse and widespread audience, while intending to enhance its footprint in markets across India. This association is expected to enable the Company to build on the momentum created by the Prime Minister’s support for solar modules installation across the country under the aegis of the PM Suryodaya Yojana.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Hitesh Chimanalal Doshi, chairman and managing director, Waaree Group, said, “It is a pleasure for us at Waaree Energies Limited to be associated with Delhi Capitals, one of the popular franchise cricket teams in the country, with a young and talented line-up led by Rishabh Pant. IPL 2024 is expected to be watched avidly by millions of fans, in stadiums and on television, and tapping into this fervor is expected to enable us to effectively reach a broader consumer base. Through educating audiences about solar energy adoption and promoting our quality certified PV modules, we aim to drive business growth and give an impetus to the nation’s clean energy transition.”

Nilesh Malani, chief marketing officer, Waaree Group, said, “IPL 2024 is expected to capture the attention of millions of cricket-lovers across the length and breadth of India. Waaree Energies Limited’s association with Delhi Capitals is therefore expected to expand our ability to engage with a vast and diverse audience – which in turn may enhance consumer awareness of the benefits of solar energy adoption, as well as of the reliability and efficacy of our own solar solutions. We look forward to and expect to harness the passion for cricket to further India’s renewable energy revolution.”

Sukhvinder Singh, interim CEO of Delhi Capitals said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Waaree Energies Limited as an Associate Sponsor for IPL 2024. Delhi Capitals is not just about cricket; it's about fostering meaningful collaborations that resonate with our values and aspirations. With Waaree Energies Limited, one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector, joining forces with us, we are not only gearing up for an exciting cricket season but also expect the collaboration to promote sustainability and clean energy adoption.”