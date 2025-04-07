Two of three IPL viewers recall Fantasy Sport brand, only 1% recall Sport & Fitness brand: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
As Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is underway, a report observed that two out of three viewers recalled a fantasy sports brand, followed by tyre brands. However, at the other end of the spectrum, sport and fitness brands struggled to make an impact, with only 1% recall despite their presence in the tournament.
A report by CrispInsight, in collaboration with Kadence International, revealed significant trends in brand recall. As per the report, "Sponsorship-driven visibility and strategic placements have been proven to be as powerful if not more than traditional ad slots in IPL".
According to Ritesh Ghosal, Partner, CrispInsight, "Fantasy sports brands dominate recall but many high-spending brands are struggling to break through the clutter".
The study underscored that brand recall is not solely a function of ad volume but a result of strategic brand integration. Brands leveraging team sponsorships, stadium branding, and in-game placements have been able to cut through the noise and stay top of mind for viewers.
"IPL this year sees a larger number of brands advertising but with lesser depth making standing out that much tougher," said Aman Makkar, Kadence International. "Our findings highlight the growing importance of sponsorship-led brand placements, which deliver sustained visibility in the live telecast and deeper connection with fans."
The report suggested that brands must move beyond conventional ad-heavy approaches and explore cost-effective, engagement-driven strategies. Non-FCT (non-traditional) tactics, such as team sponsorships, on-screen placements, and stadium branding, are proving to be strong alternatives to traditional advertising, offering sustained visibility throughout the IPL season, the report added.