Uber pilots 'Uber for Teens' in India, expands to 35 cities soon

ADVERTISEMENT
Uber has started piloting its teenager-focused service, Uber for Teens, in India, according to a media report.
The service is currently live in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai and is set to expand in the coming weeks to 35 cities, including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune.
Designed for teenagers aged 13 to 17, the service allows parents and guardians to create dedicated accounts for their teens, enabling them to book rides directly through their own services.
Key safety features include live trip tracking, opt-in audio recording, and the ability for guardians to set trip limits.
Guardians can also book rides for teenagers and must add a credit or debit card to their family profile before inviting their teen. Once added, cash and digital payment options are available for bookings.
Additionally, teens using the service can bring along passengers within the same 13-17 age group, though details on the consent mechanism for additional riders remain unclear. Uber has also confirmed that drivers taking on teen riders will undergo additional background checks to enhance security measures.
This move comes nearly two years after Uber launched the service in the U.S. and Canada, marking a significant push to expand its footprint in India's highly competitive ride-hailing market, where it faces stiff competition from Ola, Rapido, Namma Yatri, and BluSmart.
Globally, Uber for Teens is currently active in about 50 countries, and the company has introduced dedicated teen profiles in some markets, allowing them to manage their own payments and ride history.