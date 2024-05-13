Vadilal unveils new summer campaign Where joy, flavor, and ‘WAAH’ moments unite

Vadilal Enterprise Limited, India’s ice cream brand announces the launch of its newest summer campaign, poised to elevate every celebration to its utmost potential. Unveiling a series of three films depicting the significance of celebrations & Vadilal, the brand showcases “Har moment ko banaye Kamaal! WAAH Vadilal!”

The campaign revolves around the central theme of 'WAAH'.

From the arrival of a newborn in the hospital to the reunion of a long-lost son in India, and the news of a Mars landing in the newsroom, the films convey Vadilal's essence by humorously echoing the central themes, where protagonists only fully react to the news once Vadilal ice cream is served, highlighted the company.

Niraj R. Presswala, general manager, marketing & branding says, “With loyal consumers spanning three generations, Vadilal Ice Creams is thrilled to connect with every age group in the quirkiest way possible this year, and we will continue doing campaigns like these year on year. Our summer ad films promise not only the best laughs but also a trip down memory lane, recalling your fondest celebratory moments. Vadilal has been there for countless “WAAH” moments – from birthdays to anniversairies to new jobs and to making every small moment a WAAH moment in your life. We’re excited to keep being a part of your cherished memories in the years ahead.”

The TVCs are crafted by Moonshot Digital creative agency feature scripts written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi, with direction films by Rahul Bharti and production by Zuleikha Gupta at Sun City Studios.

Bopanna, co-founder of Moonshot Digital, says, "It's not every day that you get a chance to work on a legacy brand. The challenge of living up to the legacy of Vadilal, while also trying to push the envelope on the creative, is no easy task. Thankfully, we had the unflinching support from the Vadilal team to create something all of us could be proud of. Sometimes, we just need to keep it simple and let the product and the brand do all the talking. So when we hit upon a simple insight that 'Every moment can be an epic moment if we have Vadilal in it,' it immediately resonated with all of us."