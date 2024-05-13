Johnson's Baby launches digital film celebrating diverse journeys to motherhood

Johnson’s Baby launches a digital film titled ‘The Long Wait for Day 1’, a tribute to mothers and their motherhood/pregnancy journey.

On Mother’s Day, Johnson’s Baby’s latest film conceptualised by DDB Mudra celebrates the different journeys of mothers, including adoption, in vitro fertilization (IVF), or preterm and reinforces the brand’s commitment to supporting motherhood in all its forms.

As an extension of Johnson’s Baby #PromisePehlePalSe campaign, ‘The Long Wait for Day 1’ follows the poignant stories of Neha, Maya, and Geet, each embarking on their paths to motherhood.

Neha, after nine years of trying to get pregnant, conceives through IVF, embodying the unwavering determination and hope of countless mothers facing fertility challenges. Geet anxiously awaits the arrival of her child through adoption, highlighting the beauty of different paths to motherhood. Maya's journey reflects the strength and patience of mothers with premature babies, as she navigates the uncertainties of a preterm baby, highlighted the company.

The campaign highlights that every mother has a different journey to their Day 1, however every mother promises to protect their baby. In every journey, Johnson’s Baby partners with mothers to protect their baby from Day 1. The montage culminates with the brand’s commitment: ‘Pehle pal se protection hai har maa ka aur hamara vaada’, stated the company.

Commenting on the latest campaign, Manoj Gadgil, business unit head - essential health and skin health & vice president - marketing, Kenvue, “Every mother’s journey is unique, every mother’s journey is special, but some motherhood journeys are longer. While every mother has a different story to their Day 1 with their little one, their promise to protect from Day 1 is the same. So is ours! With the launch of our latest digital campaign, we celebrate the incredible strength and resilience of every mother, especially those who have faced many challenges to experience motherhood. Johnson’s Baby is committed to supporting mothers and their precious babies from the very beginning. As a brand which has partnered with parents for generations, we are proud to play a special role in every motherhood journey with providing superior products that nurture and help protect a baby from Day 1.”