            

      Volkswagen India associates with Government e Marketplace to broaden its omni-channel presence

      Through GeM, Government agencies can procure their bulk or singular purchase of select variants of Taigun and Virtus that are both GNCAP 5-Star rated, available through a streamlined procurement process.

      By  Storyboard18May 10, 2024 7:32 AM
      By offering Volkswagen Cars on GeM, Government agencies can purchase GNCAP 5-star rated Volkswagen cars at a competitive price in a streamline manner, stated the company. (Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced its association with Government e Marketplace (GeM), to facilitate direct procurement of Volkswagen cars by Government departments. This strategic association underscores the Brand’s commitment to enhance accessibility of its GNCAP 5-Star rated range for Government entities across India.

      GeM is an online marketplace established by the Government of India, serving as a centralized platform for government departments to procure goods and services. The list of buyers includes central and state ministry departments, public sector units (PSUs), autonomous bodies, and local bodies. By offering Volkswagen Cars on GeM, Government agencies can purchase GNCAP 5-star rated Volkswagen cars at a competitive price in a streamline manner, stated the company.

      Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We at Volkswagen India have continued to enhance the accessibility of our model range to a diverse set of buyers in India. We are glad to associate with Government e Marketplace that enhances the accessibility of our cars for Government agencies at competitive prices. Brand Volkswagen has always led the way in providing innovative mobility solutions tailored for the discerning needs of customers. Our Omni-channel solution spans our entire product range and this association serves as a commitment to making German-engineered mobility solutions even more accessible across the nation.”


      First Published on May 10, 2024 7:32 AM

