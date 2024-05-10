Volkswagen India associates with Government e Marketplace to broaden its omni-channel presence

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced its association with Government e Marketplace (GeM), to facilitate direct procurement of Volkswagen cars by Government departments. This strategic association underscores the Brand’s commitment to enhance accessibility of its GNCAP 5-Star rated range for Government entities across India.

GeM is an online marketplace established by the Government of India, serving as a centralized platform for government departments to procure goods and services. The list of buyers includes central and state ministry departments, public sector units (PSUs), autonomous bodies, and local bodies. By offering Volkswagen Cars on GeM, Government agencies can purchase GNCAP 5-star rated Volkswagen cars at a competitive price in a streamline manner, stated the company.

Through GeM, Government agencies can procure their bulk or singular purchase of select variants of Taigun and Virtus that are both GNCAP 5-Star rated, available through a streamlined procurement process.