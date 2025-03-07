WPP announces investment and partnership in Stability AI

WPP announced a strategic partnership and investment in Stability AI, the developer of Stable Diffusion, an industry-leader in image generation. The partnership will enhance WPP's ability to deliver cutting-edge, AI-driven content solutions to its clients across various entertainment channels such as streaming platforms, interactive experiences and immersive storytelling, stated the company in a statement.

Through this partnership, WPP will leverage Stability AI’s open visual media models across image, video, 3D, and audio to craft compelling brand narratives.

By establishing a joint R&D pipeline, WPP will gain access to Stability AI’s cutting-edge models and workflows, integrated directly within WPP’s AI-driven operating system, WPP Open, to explore new ways to ideate, perform concept testing, and develop new solutions.

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer, WPP, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Stability AI and harness their groundbreaking generative AI technology to drive innovation in marketing and advertising. This collaboration is unique in its focus on the visual media industry, and we are inspired by the Stability AI team’s vision for the role of generative AI in entertainment and how it can augment the creative process.”

Prem Akkaraju, chief executive officer, Stability AI, said, “WPP is the platinum standard in marketing and advertising, making this a pivotal partnership for Stability AI. Not only will this partnership accelerate the adoption we’re already seeing, but it’ll also enhance our ability to develop innovative products customised for creative professionals' unique needs. We've spent years building the foundation for enterprise-grade creative tools, ensuring they are responsible, scalable, and ready for real-world applications. Now is the time to bring our models and workflows to even more brands globally.”