Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to brand's new identity

Food delivery platform Zomato undergoes a rebranding to 'Eternal,' sparking widespread meme reactions across social media.

By  Sakina KheriwalaFeb 7, 2025 10:06 AM
Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to brand's new identity
Deepinder Goyal, the group CEO and co-founder of Zomato, addressed shareholders in a letter where he explained the rationale behind the change.

India’s popular food delivery platform Zomato has announced its decision to rename the company to "Eternal."

The rebranding was unveiled on Thursday, marking a significant shift for the company, which had been using the name internally for over two years following its acquisition of Blinkit.

"When we acquired Blinkit, we began using 'Eternal' internally to distinguish between the company itself and the Zomato brand/app," Goyal said in a letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange. He went on to note that the renaming is a response to the growing significance of Blinkit, which has become a major driver of the company’s future. “Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there,” Goyal said.

The announcement quickly sparked a flurry of reactions across social media, with netizens reacting cheekily. Take a look:

Tags
First Published on Feb 7, 2025 7:46 AM

