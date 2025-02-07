Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to brand's new identity

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s popular food delivery platform Zomato has announced its decision to rename the company to "Eternal."
The rebranding was unveiled on Thursday, marking a significant shift for the company, which had been using the name internally for over two years following its acquisition of Blinkit.
Deepinder Goyal, the group CEO and co-founder of Zomato, addressed shareholders in a letter where he explained the rationale behind the change.
"When we acquired Blinkit, we began using 'Eternal' internally to distinguish between the company itself and the Zomato brand/app," Goyal said in a letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange. He went on to note that the renaming is a response to the growing significance of Blinkit, which has become a major driver of the company’s future. “Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there,” Goyal said.
The announcement quickly sparked a flurry of reactions across social media, with netizens reacting cheekily. Take a look:
Will you invest in Eternal? #Zomato #Eternal pic.twitter.com/iO6VM19elk— StockGro (@stockgro) February 6, 2025
Oh wow, ‘Eternal’@deepigoyal bhai, finally you put a name that matches the delivery time !!— Hareesh Malluri (@ihareeshmalluri) February 6, 2025
⏳🍕😂#Investing #Nifty50 #BankNifty #FinNifty #Sensex #Trading #China #India #USA #Canada #tariffs #Gold #Swiggy #Zomato #Zepto #GiftNifty #ExitPolls #BJP #AAP #Eternal https://t.co/0IdSUv4vze
Zomato changing its name to Eternal feels like that one friend who suddenly gets philosophical after midnight. 🍕— Mr. Neeraj (@NeerajS00964849) February 6, 2025
➡️🌌 #Zomato #Eternal @zomato @zomat pic.twitter.com/xOMamHqxtv
Na Zomaato, Na Zomaito— ravishing_harsh (@ravishing_harsh) February 6, 2025
The parent company name has changed to Eternal Limited.#Zomato #NameChange pic.twitter.com/MZwkdqCmyw
Zomato finally accepted the amount of time it takes to deliver stuff. #zomato #eternal #zomatorebranding— PenMentor (@penmentor_) February 6, 2025
They really missed the opportunity to call it "Eaternal" 😁@deepigoyal #zomato #eternal https://t.co/Cl9XCU23qk— Sagar (@sgkonline) February 6, 2025