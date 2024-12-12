ChatGPT down globally after Instagram and WhatsApp, OpenAI working on a fix

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI’s ChatGPT was down for users globally on December 12. “ChatGPT is currently unavailable. Status: Identified - We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix,” the message on the website read.
As many as 74% of users globally reported problems with ChatGPT, Downdetector reported.
OpenAI, meanwhile, said that it is continuing to work towards remediation. API and ChatGPT traffic is partially recovered. Sora remains down, it said in an update on its website.
ChatGPT outage comes hours after Meta’s platforms WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for users across the globe.
Meta platforms’ outage lasted for more than three hours. Later, Meta posted that it was “99% of the way there” to fully solving the issue. On outage tracking site Downdetector, where users can report issues, Instagram had logged almost 70,000 reports by mid Wednesday.