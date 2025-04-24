            
Group of 67 French media companies sue Meta over business practices

A group of 67 French media companies, including TF1 and France TV, is suing Meta over alleged illegal digital advertising practices. They accuse Meta of abusing its market dominance through massive personal data collection.

By  Storyboard18Apr 24, 2025 9:09 AM
Meta is set to stand trial in Spain this October over a €551 million lawsuit filed by more than 80 media companies, who allege it engaged in unfair advertising competition.

Adding to Meta's mounting legal troubles across Europe over competition and data privacy issues, a group of 67 French media companies, including TF1 and France TV, are suing Meta over alleged illegal digital advertising practices. They accuse Meta of abusing its market dominance through massive personal data collection.

The lawsuit was filed on April 23 before the Paris business tribunal court by the group representing 200 publications. Scott+Scott and French law firm Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier are representing the French media firms in the Paris case, as per Reuters.

Apart from the television companies, those involved include Figaro, Lagardere, L'express, La Depeche, Liberation, Radio France and Centre France.

On April 23, the European Commission also fined Meta €200 million under the Digital Markets Act for anti-competitive practices. Meta Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan said in a statement said the “Commission is attempting to handicap successful American businesses while allowing Chinese and European companies to operate under different standards.”

In February, digital rights activists in Europe filed complaints against Meta’s advertising practices. Additionally, the company is set to stand trial in Spain this October over a €551 million lawsuit filed by more than 80 media companies, who allege it engaged in unfair advertising competition.


