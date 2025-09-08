DoT seeks telecom operators’ feedback on state-wise service quality monitoring

ADVERTISEMENT
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has initiated a consultation with telecom service providers (TSPs) on service quality monitoring at a State and Union Territory level.
In an office memorandum dated September 2, 2025, the Licensing Policy Division of the Ministry of Communications highlighted the need to address the “distinct geographical and operational challenges” faced across different regions of the country.
"...in view of the distinct geographical and operational challenges faced in different States/UTs, monitoring the Quality of Service (QoS) and other operational parameters at State/UT level is under consideration by this Department. All Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are requested to submit their comments on the feasibility of implementing State/UT-wise monitoring of Quality of Service (QoS) and other operational parameters, wherever deemed necessary, within 15 days of receiving this communication," the circular read.
The DoT noted that State/UT-wise monitoring of “Quality of Service” (QoS) and other operational parameters is under active consideration.
All telecom operators have been directed to submit their comments on the feasibility of such a framework within 15 days of receiving the communication.
It is to be noted that on August 2, TRAI released a revised QoS of service for access and broadband services, which the authority said have been finalised following a detailed consultative process. In response, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) released a statement, that said the new rules will increase compliance costs for service providers without any commensurate benefits for the customers. COAI represents private-sector telecom operators Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel.
TRAI revised rules mandates for telecom operators to compensate subscribers in case of service outages for more than 24 hours at a district level. It also increased the penal amount to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000 for failing to meet each quality benchmark under the new rules. The regulator introduced a graded penalty system of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for different scales of rule violations and submitting false report under revised regulations.