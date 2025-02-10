Internet outrage over Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina video controversy; 'India's Got Latent' under fire

A recent episode of the reality show India's Got Latent featuring popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) and comedian Samay Raina has sparked an uproar online, leading to widespread condemnation and even a police complaint.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made a highly inappropriate and vulgar remark during a segment of the show. In an exchange with a contestant, Allahbadia posed a disturbing question, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents have s** for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

In response to the massive wave of criticism, Allahbadia took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a public apology, expressing regret over his comments and acknowledging the inappropriate nature of his words. However, the damage was already done as the clip went viral, garnering attention from not just fans but also concerned netizens who questioned the ethics of the show and its hosts.

The fallout has escalated further with a police complaint being filed in Mumbai. The complaint, lodged by a concerned citizen, names Allahbadia, fellow influencer Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), and comedian Samay Raina for allegedly using abusive and offensive language on the show. The complaint has sparked debates on social media about the limits of humor and decency in the digital age.

The comment was met with immediate backlash across social media platforms, with viewers expressing their outrage over the explicit nature of the question and the lack of boundaries.

Take a look:

This crap show should end.



Sex jokes, vulgar language, racism, North South hate etc is being showing in the name of Dark humour.



Ban India's Got Latent 🤮 pic.twitter.com/r0lrtaErjs

pic.twitter.com/Km0G7odJrw

#RanveerAllahbadia #SamayRaina — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) February 10, 2025

We have to repost 🔁 until this #RanveerAllahabadia is arrested...!!

This despicable Ranveer Allahbadiya wants to see his parents having sex. Not fit to live in society.#RanveerAllahbadia #samayraina #Beerbiceps #indiasgotlatent pic.twitter.com/etCuQ1LAHB — Nagendra pandey (@nagendr_25) February 10, 2025

I repeat it is not comedy. It is vulgarity.

Good it busted.

Comedians Crossing all Limits of decency.

Do not laugh at disgusting content. #RanveerAllahbadia should be boycotted.

Such channels should be banned #samayraina should be punished.



List 5 good comedians with… — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) February 10, 2025

Ranveer Allahbadia’s vile remark is the height of moral decay. When society applauds such filth, ethics die. And the worst disgrace is that the Prime Minister Modi has honored this man.



Absolutely SHAMEFUL!#RanveerAllahbadiapic.twitter.com/QzpVTGaDfz — Deepika Pushkar Nath (@DeepikaPNath) February 10, 2025