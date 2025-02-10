            
  • Home
  • digital
  • internet-outrage-on-ranveer-allahbadia-samay-raina-controversy-56214

Internet outrage over Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina video controversy; 'India's Got Latent' under fire

The popular YouTuber faces backlash after making obscene comments about comedian Samay Raina during the latest episode of India's Got Talent, sparking heated debates on social media.

By  Sakina KheriwalaFeb 10, 2025 7:04 PM
Internet outrage over Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina video controversy; 'India's Got Latent' under fire
The uproar began when popular YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia—better known as BeerBiceps—posed a highly inappropriate question during an interaction with contestant Jessy Nabam.

A recent episode of the reality show India's Got Latent featuring popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) and comedian Samay Raina has sparked an uproar online, leading to widespread condemnation and even a police complaint.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made a highly inappropriate and vulgar remark during a segment of the show. In an exchange with a contestant, Allahbadia posed a disturbing question, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents have s** for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

In response to the massive wave of criticism, Allahbadia took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a public apology, expressing regret over his comments and acknowledging the inappropriate nature of his words. However, the damage was already done as the clip went viral, garnering attention from not just fans but also concerned netizens who questioned the ethics of the show and its hosts.

The fallout has escalated further with a police complaint being filed in Mumbai. The complaint, lodged by a concerned citizen, names Allahbadia, fellow influencer Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), and comedian Samay Raina for allegedly using abusive and offensive language on the show. The complaint has sparked debates on social media about the limits of humor and decency in the digital age.

The comment was met with immediate backlash across social media platforms, with viewers expressing their outrage over the explicit nature of the question and the lack of boundaries.

Take a look:

images.storyboard18.com


Tags
First Published on Feb 10, 2025 5:12 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Viral Fame or Brand Risk: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia IGL video fuels debate on creators' credibility, platforms' responsibility

Viral Fame or Brand Risk: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia IGL video fuels debate on creators' credibility, platforms' responsibility

Digital

Ban 'India's Got Latent', shut Habitat center in Mumbai: Activists stage protest

Ban 'India's Got Latent', shut Habitat center in Mumbai: Activists stage protest

Digital

NHRC directs YouTube to remove 'India's Got Latent' episode with Ranveer Allahbadia

NHRC directs YouTube to remove 'India's Got Latent' episode with Ranveer Allahbadia

Digital

Netizens call for 'ban' on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent after Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar comment

Netizens call for 'ban' on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent after Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar comment

Digital

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Ranveer Allahbadia video: 'Action should be taken against rule violators'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Ranveer Allahbadia video: 'Action should be taken against rule violators'

Digital

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina video: Politician Priyanka Chaturvedi slams 'India’s Got Latent' for offensive content, demands action

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina video: Politician Priyanka Chaturvedi slams 'India’s Got Latent' for offensive content, demands action

How it Works

Complaint filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija over promotion of obscene content online

Complaint filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija over promotion of obscene content online