Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for 'obscene' comments made on 'India's Got Latent' show

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, issued a public apology on X (formerly Twitter) after making obscene and vulgar remarks during an episode of the reality show India's Got Latent.

In the controversial segment, Allahbadia made remarks concerning the sexual and intimate relationship between a contestant and his parents — a comment that quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism online. Allahbadia asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

The backlash has not been limited to public disapproval alone. A police complaint has now been lodged in Mumbai against Allahbadia, fellow influencer Apoorva Makhija (popularly known as The Rebel Kid), and comedian Samay Raina over their alleged use of abusive language on the show.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

In his apology on X, Allahbadia expressed regret for his comments and acknowledged the offense caused by his choice of words. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform and, obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I'm not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened," he clarified.

"I'm just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Allahbadia continued, "I need to use this platform better, that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I've asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is I'm sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being."