            
  • Home
  • digital
  • sebi-fines-brightcom-group-%E2%82%B934-crore-for-financial-misrepresentation-56014

SEBI fines Brightcom Group ₹34 crore for financial misrepresentation

Sebi concluded that BGL and its promoters engaged in fraudulent practices, violating the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) regulations, and took action accordingly.

By  Storyboard18Feb 7, 2025 4:32 PM
SEBI fines Brightcom Group ₹34 crore for financial misrepresentation
The regulator levied a penalty of ₹15 crore each on Brightcom’s promoters, M Suresh Kumar Reddy and Vijay Kancharla.

India’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has imposed fines totalling ₹34 crore on Brightcom Group Ltd (BGL), its promoters, and other individuals for misrepresenting the company’s financial statements.

Brightcom, which claims to provide global digital marketing services to advertisers and agencies, was found to have engaged in accounting irregularities that significantly distorted its financial position, according to Sebi.

The regulator levied a penalty of ₹15 crore each on Brightcom’s promoters, M Suresh Kumar Reddy and Vijay Kancharla. Additionally, both individuals have been barred from participating in the securities market for five years. They are also prohibited from holding directorial or key managerial positions in any listed company or Sebi-registered firm during this period.

Further penalties include ₹2 crore on Y Srinivasa Rao and ₹1 crore each on BGL and Yerradoddi Ramesh Reddy. Both Ramesh Reddy and Srinivasa Rao have been banned from the securities market for one year and are restricted from holding executive positions in listed companies for the same duration.

Sebi’s investigation revealed that BGL failed to comply with accounting standards, leading to significant misrepresentation of its financial reports between the financial years 2014-15 and 2019-20. The company delayed recognising major asset impairments and artificially inflated its profits by ₹1,280.06 crore in FY19 and FY20.

The regulator has now directed Brightcom to publish the standalone financial statements of all its subsidiaries from 2014-15 to 2021-22 on its website within 15 days, in line with disclosure norms.

Sebi found that the accused individuals, who held executive positions and were members of the company’s audit committee at various times, played an active role in approving the misleading financial statements.

One of the key concerns was that these violations enabled Brightcom’s promoters to gradually reduce their shareholding from 40.45% in March 2014 to just 3.51% in June 2022. Sebi believes this was part of a fraudulent scheme to manipulate financial disclosures, allowing promoters to profit by selling shares at inflated prices.

The case came to light following multiple investor complaints between October 2020 and March 2021. In April 2023, Sebi issued an interim order against Brightcom, its promoters, and directors, citing financial misstatements and accounting irregularities. The final order now confirms these violations and the resulting penalties.

Sebi concluded that BGL and its promoters engaged in fraudulent practices, violating the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) regulations, and took action accordingly.


Tags
First Published on Feb 7, 2025 4:32 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

NCLAT orders NCLT to decide on BCCI-Byju’s settlement within a week

NCLAT orders NCLT to decide on BCCI-Byju’s settlement within a week

Digital

AI-driven national consumer helpline sees exponential growth, enhancing grievance redressal across sectors

AI-driven national consumer helpline sees exponential growth, enhancing grievance redressal across sectors

Brand Marketing

Meta rolls out AI-driven tools to revolutionize ad campaign performance

Meta rolls out AI-driven tools to revolutionize ad campaign performance

How it Works

Asaram Documentary: SC orders police protection for Discovery Execs, offices

Asaram Documentary: SC orders police protection for Discovery Execs, offices

Digital

Amazon's ad revenue surged 18%, reaching $17.3 billion in the fourth quarter

Amazon's ad revenue surged 18%, reaching $17.3 billion in the fourth quarter

Brand Marketing

Google scraps diversity-focused hiring targets for workforce

Google scraps diversity-focused hiring targets for workforce

Brand Marketing

Startup leaders urge OpenAI CEO to slash prices and localize offerings for India

Startup leaders urge OpenAI CEO to slash prices and localize offerings for India