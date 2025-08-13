Meta's Threads crosses 400 million monthly active users milestone

Meta's text-based social platform Threads has hit a major growth milestone, surpassing 400 million monthly active users (MAUs) just two years after its launch, Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed on Tuesday.

“As of a few weeks ago [there are] more than 400 million people active on Threads every month,” Mosseri wrote. “It’s been quite the ride over the last two years. This started as a zany idea to compete with Twitter, and has evolved into a meaningful platform that fosters the open exchange of perspectives. I’m grateful to all of you for making this place what it is today. There’s so much work to do from our side, more to come.”

The milestone reflects rapid adoption - Threads added 50 million MAUs in the last quarter alone. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had disclosed in April that the app had crossed 350 million monthly users.

While X, formerly Twitter, still leads with more than 600 million MAUs (as stated by former CEO Linda Yaccarino), Threads is quickly closing in on daily mobile engagement.

Market intelligence firm Similarweb reported that in June 2025, Threads' iOS and Android apps saw 115.1 million daily active users - a 127.8% year-on-year surge.

By comparison, X recorded 132 million daily active users on mobile, a 15.2% decline from the previous year.

However, X still dominates in desktop traffic. Similarweb data showed that in June, X had 145.8 million average daily web visits globally, far outpacing Threads’ 6.9 million.