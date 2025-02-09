WAVES to be held in May first-week in Mumbai, confirms MIB

The dates for the much-anticipated Waves (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) have now been officially set. According to sources familiar with the matter, WAVES will take place from May 1 to May 4, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre and Jio World Gardens in Mumbai. Sources close to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) have confirmed the same to Storyboard18.

The announcement comes after Storyboard18 first reported the postponement of the event, which was originally slated to be held in New Delhi from February 5 to February 9, 2025. At the time, it was anticipated that the summit would be relocated to Mumbai, with the new dates likely falling in the late April to early May window.

On February 6, officials from MIB met with Telangana government representatives and members of the Telangana VFX, Animation, and Gaming Association (TVAGA) to gather feedback and encourage participation in WAVES. MIB officials had assured stakeholders that the event dates would be announced within a week.

On the evening of February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with global and Indian leaders at the WAVES Advisory Board Meet. PM Modi engaged in a virtual interaction with top professionals and industry leaders from India and around the world, who are a part of the Advisory Board of WAVES.

The Prime Minister's X handle posted, "Just concluded an extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES, the global summit that brings together the world of entertainment, creativity and culture. The members of the Advisory Board are eminent individuals from different walks of life, who not only reiterated their support but also shared valuable inputs on how to further enhance our efforts to make India a global entertainment hub."

The high-profile meeting featured tech giants, business tycoons, film industry icons, and creative visionaries, including Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Rajnikanth, Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others.