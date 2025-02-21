Head Digital Works acquires Adda52 parent Deltatech Gaming for Rs 491 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Online skill gaming company Head Digital Works Private Ltd on Friday announced that it will be acquiring Deltatech Gaming Limited, the parent firm of poker platform Adda52.
HDW will be acquiring Deltatech for Rs 491 crore. The transaction will be executed in two phase--HDW will initially acquire 51% of Deltatech Gaming, followed by a merger of DGL into HDW. Upon completion of the merger, DeltaCorp Limited ("DCL") will hold a 5.7 percent stake in HDW.
Head Digital Works operates real-money gaming platforms in the country with its flagship brand A23, offering online rummy and poker to over 75 million users. A23 launched its online poker platform in October 2024.
"The acquisition will enable us to offer an enriched gaming experience, drive technological advancements, and cater to the evolving preferences of our users. Adda52 has been a trailblazer in the online poker arena with an excellent platform and a strong, loyal user base. By combining our strengths, we aim to expand our poker business, accelerate growth through new avenues and create India's most comprehensive and diversified skill-gaming platform for our customers," Deepak Gullapalli, Founder and CEO of Head Digital Works said.