PokerBaazi hits record ₹191.8 cr net revenue in Q1 FY26, up 54% YoY

Moonshine Technology, which operates PokerBaazi, reported a 54% year-on-year increase in net revenue for Q1 FY26, reaching ₹191.8 crore — its highest-ever quarterly performance.

The company’s Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) surged 46% YoY to ₹434 crore in the April–June quarter, driven by higher user engagement and new product enhancements. However, the company posted an EBITDA loss of ₹73.9 crore, widening from a ₹29.3 crore loss in the year-ago period, due to front-loaded marketing expenses tied to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to the company, its IPL campaign boosted user liquidity, delivering all-time highs in daily active users (DAUs) and monthly active users (MAUs).

The strong quarter was also supported by the launch of PokerBaazi Upgrade 2025 in May, which introduced AI coaching, a modular tournament engine, Poker TV, and UI improvements — all aimed at enhancing user experience and engagement.

Key operating metrics reflected this momentum: Gross Traded Value rose 23% YoY to ₹8,402 crore, while deposits climbed 19% to ₹528.7 crore.

Moonshine Technology’s performance underscores the rapid growth of India’s online gaming sector, with PokerBaazi continuing to strengthen its market position through technology upgrades and high-profile marketing campaigns.

Nazara Technologies Limited, the gaming and sports media group, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹36.42 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, up from ₹23.62 crore a year earlier, despite a sequential revenue decline.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹498.77 crore, down 4.8% from ₹520.20 crore in the March quarter but nearly doubling from ₹250.08 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax came in at ₹30.62 crore versus ₹5.72 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹34.03 crore in Q1 FY25.