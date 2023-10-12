98 percent of Indians prefer cinematic experiences in theatres: BookMyShow

BookMyShow launched its latest report titled ‘The CineFiles’, decoding India’s entertainment choice – ‘Movies on the Big Screen’.

The report revealed that 98 percent Indians prefer cinematic experiences in theatres with a third of them attributing it to certain directors, themes, VFX amongst others. Infact, 90 percent respondents’ usual go-to option for out-of-home experiences is catching the latest movie release in the theatre amongst other leisure activities such as shopping, live gigs, adventure outings and more.

Through a survey rolled out base across 650 cities and towns in India, The CineFiles captures an insight into the mind of the entertainment-loving Indian audience, bringing the spotlight on the recovery and resilience of the Indian Movie-Entertainment Industry, witnessed in the past two years. The survey respondents comprised a mix of 41 percent GenZ along with 59 percent Millennial and GenX audiences.

Commenting on the launch of BookMyShow’s report The CineFiles, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, "The enduring love for movies over the years remains unshaken. First day, first shows continue as a sacred tradition for many fans, inspiring cheers, whistles and endless applause at the sight of beloved stars on the big screen. The resounding response to 'The CineFiles' survey at BookMyShow reaffirms the enduring allure of the big screen movie experience in India. The film industry's tenacity and adaptability shine through its continual evolution. As an enabler to this world of movies on the big screen, it brings us immense joy to engage with and cater to both a burgeoning younger audience and devoted fans across generations, united in their love for this timeless for this timeless form of entertainment."

Indian cinephiles also happen to be quite the planners with 74 percent keeping an eye out for movies that resonate with them and plan ahead, atleast 3 days in advance, while 26 percent still prefer a spontaneous dash to the latest flick. Infact, 74 percent Indian cinephiles are extremely particular about getting a seat of their choice when watching a movie in the theatre and therefore plan ahead while booking tickets.

The key determinants for choosing to step out for a movie experience on the big screen for these consumers remain the storyline, the cast and director, reviews and ratings and the trailer's impact on them. 43 percent Mumbaikars choose storyline as the most critical trigger for them to catch a movie in a theatre, significantly higher than other cities. 38 percent Delhi-ites rank reviews and ratings highest to determine and decide the film to watch on the big screen. For 32 percent Bengaluru-eans, the director helming the movie is the most important factor in their decision to watch a movie on the silver screen rather than the movie being a blockbuster release or its trailer previews which are of significantly lower importance. The decision made by the Janta continues to determine that ‘Content is King’.

The first day, first show mania makes a comeback with 35 percent GenZs, in particular, preferring that show. 36 percent GenZ and Millennial audiences each opt to watch a movie on the big screen to find an escape from stress and responsibilities, disconnect from reality and fully engage in the immersive experience. Seasoned GenX cinephiles on the other hand, give a high importance to the cast of the movie and recommendations from family and friends before going ahead for the cinematic ride.

The incorporation of cutting-edge technologies and immersive cinematic experiences has further heightened the magic of the big screen. Advanced sound systems, state-of-the-art visual effects and larger-than-life screens continue to transport audiences into captivating worlds. 74 percent respondents opting to watch a movie in the theatre for the immersive larger screen and high audio quality experience. 40 percent respondents almost always opt for premium screens like IMAX, 4DX, Director’s Cut, Insignia and so on.