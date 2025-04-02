Ad, Media and PR industry sees 8% rise in hiring in Feb 2025: Naukri

ADVERTISEMENT
The advertising, Media and PR industry witnessed 8 percent year-on-year rise in hiring in February 2025, according to the Naukri JobSpeak report.
The overall job market sustained momentum with 4% growth in February this year, driven by the hospitality and real estate sectors at 20% and 9%, respectively.
Notably, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) industry remained on the top spot, registering more than 21% of hiring in February. While recruitment in the retail sector saw a 4 percent decline, the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector saw an 8% uptick.
Furthermore, the report mentioned that the Hospitality & Telecom sectors emerged as fresher hiring hotspots, witnessing more than 23% and 11% growth, respectively.
Unicorns from the Banking/ Financial Services & Internet/E-commerce sectors witnessed 31% and 21% growth respectively.
Among the Indian states, Odhisha (+29%), Madhya Pradesh (+20%) & Chattisgarh (+15%) emerged as the top 3 states that saw growth in hiring during February 2025. While, Kochi and Coimbatore posted +21% and +11% growth in fresher recruitment, respectively.
"The job market has begun the new year on a positive note, reporting positive growths in both Jan & Feb. Moreover, considering that February last year saw an 8% de-growth, the story looks even more promising this year around. While AI/ML hiring continues its buoyant trend, it is also encouraging to see sectors like Hospitality and Real Estate driving growth," Dr Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri said.