Ad, Media and PR industry sees 8% rise in hiring in Feb 2025: Naukri

The overall job market sustained momentum with 4% growth in February this year, driven by the hospitality and real estate sectors at 20% and 9%, respectively

By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2025 1:27 PM
India's job market sustains momentum with 4% growth in Feb 2025 (Image via Unsplash)

The advertising, Media and PR industry witnessed 8 percent year-on-year rise in hiring in February 2025, according to the Naukri JobSpeak report.

The overall job market sustained momentum with 4% growth in February this year, driven by the hospitality and real estate sectors at 20% and 9%, respectively.

Notably, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) industry remained on the top spot, registering more than 21% of hiring in February. While recruitment in the retail sector saw a 4 percent decline, the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector saw an 8% uptick.

Furthermore, the report mentioned that the Hospitality & Telecom sectors emerged as fresher hiring hotspots, witnessing more than 23% and 11% growth, respectively.

Unicorns from the Banking/ Financial Services & Internet/E-commerce sectors witnessed 31% and 21% growth respectively.

Among the Indian states, Odhisha (+29%), Madhya Pradesh (+20%) & Chattisgarh (+15%) emerged as the top 3 states that saw growth in hiring during February 2025. While, Kochi and Coimbatore posted +21% and +11% growth in fresher recruitment, respectively.

"The job market has begun the new year on a positive note, reporting positive growths in both Jan & Feb. Moreover, considering that February last year saw an 8% de-growth, the story looks even more promising this year around. While AI/ML hiring continues its buoyant trend, it is also encouraging to see sectors like Hospitality and Real Estate driving growth," Dr Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri said.


First Published on Apr 2, 2025 1:27 PM

