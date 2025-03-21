'Moderate salary hikes expected in India's marketing, media, and PR sectors', experts say

ADVERTISEMENT
The upcoming appraisal season in India's Advertising, Marketing, Media, and PR sectors is expected to witness moderate salary hikes of 8-12%, according to Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech.
Rooj stated that performance-based appraisals will drive salary hikes in the ad and media sectors. Moreover, professionals skilled in digital marketing, AI-driven media planning, and data analytics may command higher increments this year.
Notably, the advertising and media sectors continue to offer competitive salary growth across experience levels, driven by increasing demand for specialized skills.
According to Anupama Bhimrajka, Vice President of Marketing at job portal foundit, an entry-level professional (0-3 years) typically earns between Rs 2.78 – Rs 5.09 lakh, with compensation largely influenced by digital proficiency, content creation expertise, and employer scale.
With junior to mid-level employees (4-6 years), remuneration upgrades to between Rs 6.15 – Rs 10.25 lakh, especially for roles in brand communications, digital strategy, and content marketing.
At the mid-senior level (7-9 years), salaries range from Rs 10.72 – Rs 16.72 lakh, as professionals take on leadership roles, manage key client accounts, and drive revenue-generating strategies.
Salaries of senior leadership professionals with 10-15 years range from Rs 18.50– Rs 26.03 lakh due to their expertise in high-level strategic planning, creative direction, and business growth initiatives.
According to experts, the hiring outlook for 2nd Quarter 2025 is positive in digital media buying, influencer partnerships, and AI-led audience segmentation.
"Organisations are prioritizing adaptable, tech-savvy talent to keep up with evolving consumer trends," Rooj said.
Additionally, the salaries in the media and advertising industries are expected to see steady growth, driven by digital transformation, AI-powered marketing, and data-driven decision-making.
Bhimrajka told Storyboard18, " Entry-level professionals can anticipate a 5-10% increase, particularly those skilled in performance marketing, video production, and programmatic advertising.
Mid-level salaries are projected to rise by 12-18%, with expertise in analytics, campaign automation, and omnichannel strategies commanding higher pay. Senior-level professionals leading multi-channel brand strategies and digital transformation efforts could see salary hikes exceeding 15%, as businesses focus on innovative audience engagement and ROI-driven marketing strategies.