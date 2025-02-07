Asaram Documentary: SC orders police protection for Discovery Execs, offices

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim police protection to officials of Discovery Communications India in response to a plea alleging threats from followers of self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu following the release of the documentary series Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu.

The series, streaming on Discovery+, examines the life of the self-proclaimed spiritual leader, who is currently serving a life sentence for rape and murder.

The plea was filed with the top court on January 30, 2025, after a mob gathered outside Discovery's Mumbai office and attempted unauthorized entry. The petition stated that although police dispersed the crowd, no action was taken against the perpetrators.

According to the plea, the petitioners and their colleagues continue to receive threats, prompting Discovery to mandate work-from-home arrangements for employee safety.

"Following the release, self-proclaimed supporters, fans, followers, and devotees of Asaram Bapu have threatened the petitioners, their colleagues, and other similarly situated individuals with violence, hate crimes, and criminal intimidation, violating their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and (g), and 21 of the Constitution," the plea stated.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued notices to the central government and the governments of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, and Delhi, directing them to ensure the protection of petitioners Shashank Walia and others, as well as their offices.

"Issue notice returnable in the week commencing March 3, 2025. In the meantime, we request the police authorities to ensure that the petitioner is able to access the office and that no threats of physical harm are made against the petitioners," the court stated.