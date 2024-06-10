AWWG announces strategic partnership with G-III Apparel Group

Leading global fashion group AWWG has announced a new strategic and investment partnership with the global leader in fashion G-III Apparel Group, with an ownership stake of approximately 12% of AWWG. The partnership will enhance the growth and priorities of the iconic brands of the Group: Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable.

Under this partnership with G-III Apparel Group, AWWG will also become the Agent for DKNY, Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld across Spain and Portugal. AWWG will offer significant expertise to unlock the Spain and Portugal markets for G-III’s brands as the Company seeks to maximize its European growth opportunity. Additionally, G-III plans to leverage AWWG’s notable presence in India to expand its key brands in that market. In turn, AWWG will benefit from G-III’s best- in-class operations in North America to expand its brands and footprint in the USA.

Marcella Wartenbergh, CEO of AWWG, said, “We are excited and proud to announce this partnership to manage in Iberia DKNY, Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld which will enrich our portfolio and strengthen our AWWG platform. This partnership results from an agreement built in mutual trust with G-III and the common brand and product vision to represent and grow both brands leveraging our Group’s expertise in the Iberian market, marking a key moment in our growth journey”.

Carlos Ortega, Chairman of the Board and Founder of AWWG, said, “We are convinced this strategic partnership will be mutually beneficial for both groups given the complimentary brands and market expertise. There is no doubt G-III can add tremendous value in helping us grow in the North American market, whilst at AWWG we will leverage our local expertise and knowledge of the European (especially Spanish and Portuguese) and Indian markets to realize the high growth potential of the G-III brands in these markets.”

Morris Goldfarb, G-III’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This exciting partnership with AWWG helps us accelerate a number of our strategic priorities. It not only affords us the opportunity to meaningfully invest in a company with iconic brands, but also represents a sizable international presence with a strong infrastructure and talented leadership team that will benefit our efforts to scale our European business. At the same time, we look forward to supporting AWWG’s overall growth and advancement of their brands here in North America.”