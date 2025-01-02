Bhuvnesh Kumar takes over as CEO of UIDAI

ADVERTISEMENT
Authority of India (UIDAI), effective immediately, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) confirmed on Wednesday. An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1995 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Kumar also serves as Additional Secretary at MeitY.
A distinguished graduate with a gold medal from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, Kumar boasts an extensive career in both state and central government roles. His previous positions include Principal Secretary of Uttar Pradesh’s Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries, as well as Secretary across multiple departments, including Finance, MSME, and Technical Education. Additionally, he has served as Joint Secretary at MeitY and managed portfolios related to sports, youth welfare, and vocational education in his home state.
UIDAI, the statutory body responsible for the implementation of Aadhaar, India's biometric-based identification system, is tasked with the administration of the 12-digit unique identification number linked to individuals’ biometric data, including fingerprints and iris scans, as well as demographic information. Launched to streamline government services and welfare programs, Aadhaar has become a key pillar of India’s digital identity framework, revolutionizing sectors such as banking, telecommunications, and healthcare, while enhancing efficiency and reducing fraud.