Castrol leverages its Fast Scan App to engage stakeholders, including mechanics

Castrol India, a lubricant manufacturer, has launched a contest, ‘Castrol Activ Scan & Win’, giving participants the opportunity to scan and win prizes such as SUVs, motorcycles, mobile phones, e-commerce vouchers and more. The contest runs through the first quarter of 2024 (January to March) and is valid on applicable Castrol Activ products available with dealers and shops across India (except Tamil Nadu).

The contest is spearheaded by Castrol’s Fast Scan App, a digital incentive platform designed for key stakeholders, including mechanics, retailers and consumers. After purchasing Castrol Activ product, the customer collects coupons from the packets and scans them on the Fast Scan App, which displays the winning bumper prize or credits the user's account with a monetary incentive.

Commenting on the initiative, Rohit Talwar, vice president and head of marketing, Castrol India said, “At Castrol India, we are committed to creating unique opportunities that empower and fulfill the aspirations of our consumers and customers. The 'Castrol Activ Scan & Win' program has enabled us to bring joy to mechanics and customers through exciting rewards. We're delighted to see the positive response to this initiative from various parts of India.”

To date, more than 1400 individuals have secured fantastic prizes through the 'Castrol Activ Scan & Win' competition. One thrilled winner, Somnath Dutta from North 24 parganas, West Bengal shared his excitement, stating, “Winning the SUV Car as the top prize is beyond exhilarating. Owning a vehicle seemed like a distant dream for my family and me, and we're thankful to Castrol India for turning it into a reality. This undoubtedly brings us immense satisfaction and joy.”