Content through PB-SHABD to be logo-free; no credit required on its usage

Prasar Bharati-Shared Audio-Visuals for Broadcast and Dissemination (PB-SHABD) was launched on March 13, 2024 as a news sharing service designed to provide media organizations with daily news feeds across various formats including video, audio, text, and photos.
The pubcaster said that PB-SHABD Leverages a network of over 1500 reporters, correspondents, and stringers, supported by 60 dedicated edit desks operating round the clock, to offer the latest news from every corner of India. More than 1000 stories, covering over 50 news categories such as agriculture, technology, foreign affairs, and political developments, are uploaded daily in all major Indian languages from the Regional News Units (RNUs) and headquarters combined.
The content provided through PB-SHABD is logo-free, and no credit is required on using content from this platform. Additionally, the service includes a Live Feed feature, offering exclusive coverage of live events such as National award ceremonies from Rashtrapati Bhawan, election rallies, important political events, and various press briefings, all without a logo.
To further enhance access, Prasar Bharati is developing a Media Repository as an archival library, allowing subscribers to easily access rare and archival footage from the Doordarshan and Akashvani libraries, along with special curated packages.
PB-SHABD is free for media organizations to sign up and use until March 2025.
Former I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched PB-SHABD on March 13 as a news sharing service from Prasar Bharati and websites of DD News and Akashvani News as well as updated News on Air mobile app at an event in National Media Centre, New Delhi.