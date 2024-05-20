Did you know about the fastest-growing ‘prosumer’ company in India?

The fastest growing ‘prosumer’ AI (artificial intelligence) company in the world is in India, shared Rajan Anandan, managing director at PeakXV Partners (previously Sequoia Capital), in a chat with Moneycontrol.
Invideo AI, an AI-powered video generator, is the world’s biggest prosumer company today. A user simply types text prompts, the same way you would tell it to a human video editor and Invideo generates a video with powerful visuals, voices, and text using just one AI tool.
Invideo has added around Rs. 200 crores of software revenue in the last eight months alone, shared Anandan. That is around 25 million dollars of new revenue from a new generative AI product.
Anandan shared that Invideo helps a YouTube creator who would usually take four hours to make a video, make the same video in 2 minutes.