Delhi-based marketing consultancy One Source joins BJP's digital marketing arsenal for 2024 elections

Amidst the spotlight on several creative agency names behind the buzzing political ad films doing the rounds on social media, another addition to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s agency roster is Delhi-based One Source, specialising in digital marketing.

According to industry insiders, the agency holds a portion of the ruling party's digital creative mandate.

However, this partnership isn’t just limited to poll work.

”They've collaborated for nearly three years, primarily amplifying the party's digital presence across Google, Meta, and other platforms. However as elections draw nearer, the focus shifts towards campaign-related communication and amplification," said an insider who did not wish to be named.

The agency is tasked with overseeing these responsibilities for Delhi and parts of the NCR belt.

One Source as per their website is an integrated brand and marketing consultancy with expertise across branding, digital marketing, corporate communication, content marketing and visual storytelling.

“We consult brands on what to say, how to say it and where to say it,” said their website.

No single agency can claim credit for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha campaigns. The party has put together a diverse agency roster. This strategic decision includes both small boutique and industry-leading firms across the digital, creative, and specialized political consulting agencies. Additionally, the party maintains a fully operational internal team comprising executives from top agencies nationwide.

While names like McCann Worldgroup, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, and Madison Media are being associated with BJP's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, lesser-known firms such as Varahe Analytics, Moving Pixels Pvt. Ltd, and One Source have also surfaced. However, this list is not exhaustive. Like every other big brand, the party is working with a hyper-local approach, engaging smaller agencies to tailor messages for the diverse voter demographics.