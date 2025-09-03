Historic Nehru bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi sold for record ₹1,100 Crore

A historic bungalow in the capital’s most exclusive neighbourhood, the Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ), has been sold in what is now India’s largest-ever residential property deal.

The property in question, 17 Motilal Nehru Marg (formerly York Road), carries immense historical significance as it was the first official residence of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. According to The Economic Times, the sprawling estate has been sold for an unprecedented ₹1,100 crore, breaking all previous records in the country’s luxury real estate sector.

Spread over 14,973 square metres (approximately 3.7 acres), the bungalow sits in the very heart of Delhi’s power corridor. Its sheer size, combined with its legacy and prime location, made it one of the most coveted pieces of real estate in the country. Initially listed for ₹1,400 crore, the deal was eventually sealed at ₹1,100 crore by a prominent industrialist from India’s beverage industry, underscoring the rarefied circle of ultra-high-net-worth individuals capable of affording such acquisitions.

The bungalow is currently owned by Rajkumari Kakkar and Bina Rani, descendants of a royal family from Rajasthan. Confirming the sale, a well-known law firm acting on behalf of the buyers issued a public notice. It read:

“Our clients are interested in purchasing this property (Plot No. 5, Block No. 14, 17 Motilal Nehru Marg). The current owners are Rajkumari Kakkar and Bina Rani. If anyone else has a claim or right over this property, they must inform us with valid documentation within seven days, or it will be presumed that no such claim exists.”

Negotiations for the bungalow reportedly stretched for over a year, reflecting both the complexities of such high-value deals and the meticulous due diligence involved. A real estate expert familiar with the transaction noted:

“This is an incredibly valuable piece of land due to its size, location, and VVIP status. But given the price tag, only a handful of billionaires in the country could realistically consider purchasing it.”

The Lutyens Bungalow Zone, named after British architect Edwin Lutyens, was designed between 1912 and 1930 as the administrative and residential core of the British Raj’s new capital. Today, the LBZ extends over nearly 28 square kilometres and includes around 3,000 bungalows. Most of these properties are occupied by India’s most powerful officials — ministers, judges, senior bureaucrats, and diplomats. However, about 600 privately-owned bungalows are held by a select group of wealthy business tycoons, industrial families, and royals, making the area synonymous with power and privilege.

The sale of 17 Motilal Nehru Marg now stands as the highest-value residential property transaction in India’s history, surpassing previous marquee deals in Mumbai and Delhi. Experts believe this could reset pricing benchmarks in India’s ultra-luxury housing market, where transactions are often discreet and infrequent.

“This deal is significant not only for its size but also because of the heritage attached to the property,” said a Delhi-based property consultant. “It shows that even in a cautious real estate market, trophy assets of this nature will always command extraordinary premiums.”

For many, the sale of Nehru’s former residence underscores the blend of India’s political history and modern economic power. Once home to the country’s first Prime Minister, the property now enters the portfolio of one of India’s leading business families, symbolising both continuity and change in the nation’s elite circles.