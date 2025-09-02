SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's Alibaug land deal under scrutiny over 'agricultural' status

Bollywood's rising star, Suhana Khan, finds herself in a legal quandary as her recent land purchase in Alibaug's Thal village comes under investigation. The daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to make her theatrical debut in the film King, reportedly acquired a plot for Rs 12.91 crore that authorities now suspect was agricultural land, a transaction that would require specific permissions.

The controversy centers on the nature of the property, which according to reports, was originally allotted by the government to farmers for cultivation. Khan is said to have purchased the 1.5-acre plot from three sisters—Anjali, Rekha, and Priya who inherited it from their parents. The registration documents for the deal, for which Khan paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh, list her as a "farmer."

The property is registered under the company name Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, which is reportedly owned by her grandmother and her aunt. The Alibaug authorities, acting on orders from Resident Deputy Collector Sandesh, have requested an unbiased report from the Alibag Tehsildar to determine the facts of the case. The investigation aims to clarify whether the transaction complied with Maharashtra's land laws, which have strict regulations regarding the sale and use of agricultural land, particularly for non-farmers.