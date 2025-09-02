With global trade tensions and spiralling housing prices raging, residential sales were markedly tepid in H12025 when compared to same period last year. However, listed developers remain on track on their pre-sales targets, finds data compiled by ANAROCK Research. Investor presentations and regulatory filings of the top 10 listed developers show that almost 30% or INR 44,317 Cr of total booking (pre-sales guidance) targets of INR 1,49,108 lakh Cr in FY 2026 is already squared away in the first quarter of FY 2026. They are on track to achieve their booking targets of over INR 1.49 lakh Cr in FY 2026.\r\n\r\n \r\n"Players like DLF Ltd and Prestige Estates are cases in point - DLF has hit nearly 52% of its total pre-sales target of INR 20,000-22,000 CR for FY 2026 in Q1 FY2026," says Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group. "Prestige Estates has already clocked pre-sales of nearly 45% of its INR 27,000 Cr target for FY 2026."\r\n\r\n \r\nThe top 10 listed developers' booking targets in FY 2025 stood at approx. INR 1,20,818 Cr. In short, they are targeting pre-sales growth of 23% over FY25 in the current fiscal.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\nIn terms of actual annual sales bookings in FY 2025, Godrej Properties led the pack in last fiscal with pre-sales of nearly INR 29,444 Cr, followed by DLF Ltd. with sales bookings of approx. INR 21,233 Cr.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe listed players' pre-sales actuals achieved in FY 2025 have set the tone for FY 2026.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n"Buoyed by this sales momentum, their continued land buying spree in H1 2025, when over 2,898 acres of land were transacted in 76 deals across India," says Puri. "The total land volume transacted in H1 2025 is already 1.15 times of the deals volume in the whole of 2024, when 133 deals for about 2,515 acres were concluded across the country."\r\n\r\n \r\nNet Debt-Equity Ratio Boosts Financial Strength\r\n\r\nAfter the NBFC crisis in 2018 and the ensuing pandemic disruptions, developers faced funding crunches and declining sales. Many, especially the large and listed ones, focused on deleveraging, improving pre-sales, monetizing assets, and raising equity capital. As a result, several top developers have brought down their net debt-to-equity ratios, with some even achieving net cash positions.\r\n\r\n \r\nIn a new phase of exceptional financial prudence, the average net debt-to-equity ratio of leading listed players has dropped to a historic low of 0.05 in FY25. This marks an over 90% reduction from the FY17 peak of about 0.55. The average net debt-to-equity ratio decline from ~0.55 in FY17 to 0.05 in FY25 was primarily aided by fund raising and improved operational cash flows.\r\n\r\n The real estate sector’s shift from leverage-led to balance-sheet-led growth marks a pivotal shift in its investment appeal and operating model. With near-zero debt levels, improving buyer sentiment, and favourable monetary policy positions, FY26 sees the industry in a stable, trust-driven, performance-led cycle that has long-term potential.\r\n\r\n \r\n“This deleveraging phase will positively impact real estate development in India over the long-term. With D/E ratios at multi-year lows and equity capital continuing to flow in, developers can expand strategically, consolidate market share, and build consumer trust," adds Puri.\r\n\r\n \r\nThe improved financial metrics also make Indian real estate sector more attractive to institutional and foreign investors, which bodes well for capital formation in the medium term.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\nThe sharp decline in leverage has provided multiple advantages to developers:\r\n\r\n \r\nLower interest burden: Lower financing costs have freed up capital for ongoing and new projects.\r\n\r\nImproved credit profiles: Many developers have received rating upgrades, facilitating access to institutional funding at more competitive rates.\r\n\r\nHigher consumer confidence: Buyers are increasingly favouring financially sound developers, further supporting their pre-sales momentum.\r\n\r\n \r\nWith some large developers now with net cash balances, the collective goal now is keeping the net debt-to-equity ratio under 0.4 and more players are targeting a net cash position over the next three fiscal years.\r\n\r\n \r\nRead More:SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's Alibaug land deal under scrutiny over 'agricultural' status